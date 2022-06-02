JOSHUA BRENT McCORMICK, 44, of Yawkey WV, fought a good fight and entered into the presence of his Lord on Monday, May 30, 2022.
Brent was born on November 30, 1977, to Douglas and Peggy (Morris) McCormick. He was a Christian who attended Yawkey Missionary Baptist Church and a faithful follower of Christ. Brent was a testimony to all who knew him, and a fighter to live and enjoy life with his family.
Brent graduated from Lebanon High school in 1997 and became a successful machine operator for Quebacor. Brent enjoyed farming with his brother Chad, cooking and was very successful with woodworking.
He is survived by his mother, Peggy, who cared for him every step of the way, and stepfather Kenneth Stevens; brothers Shane McCormick (Yawkey, WV), Chad (Rachel) McCormick; nephew Jamie (Haley) McCormick and great-nephew Ezra McCormick, as well as many close friends and family in both Ohio and West Virginia.
The family is assured that he will be spending eternity with his personal Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. The family would like to express their sincere thanks and gratitude to Yawkey Missionary Baptist Church, friends, family and those who have prayed for Brent throughout his long battle to simply live life.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m., Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Yawkey Missionary Baptist Church with Pastors Darrell Searls and Bill Burrows officiating. Graveside service will follow at McClure-McCormick Family Cemetery, 4313 Midway Road, Yawkey, WV 25573. Visitation will be 6 - 8 p.m., Friday, June 3, 2022, at Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.