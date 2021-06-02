JOSHUA C. CASTO, 45, of Charleston, passed away May 28, 2021.
Josh loved his family, good loud music, art, and making people laugh. He will always be remembered making "Dad Jokes", and playing games like Punch Buggy, and Mortal Kombat. In the words of his youngest son, "He is the coolest dad in town".
Josh was preceded in death by his father, Perry Casto; and a brother, Rick Hartman.
Josh is survived by Jessica Townson; children, Zoe Casto, Ezra Casto, Skyla Casto, and Jackson Casto; sisters, Eva Townson, and April Queen; parents, Gail Hartman, June Casto, and Ken Hartman.
A private graveside service will be held at a later date.
