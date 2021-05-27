JOSHUA DYLAN McNEELY, 26, of Nellis passed away Sunday, May 2, 2021. Service will be 11 a.m., Saturday, May 29, 2021 at Morning Star House of Prayer. Burial will follow at Kinder Cemetery, Ridgeview, WV. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV has been caring for families since 1950.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.