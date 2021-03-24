JOSHUA JAMES TEMPLETON, 28, passed away Saturday, March 20, 2021. Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, March 26, 2021, at Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant. Burial will follow at the Templeton Family Cemetery in Gallipolis Ferry. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the funeral service Friday at the funeral home. Social distancing will be observed and face masks are required.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.