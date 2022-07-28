Joshua Kyle Hilbert Jul 28, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JOSHUA KYLE HILBERT, 42, of Charleston went to his heavenly home, Monday, July 18, 2022.Josh was a loving son, husband, and father. He loved hunting and fishing. He enjoyed coaching youth football and baseball.He is preceded in death by his son; Joshua Kyle Hilbert, Jr.He is survived by his wife Jennifer, daughter; Lillie, son Levi, father; Kyle Hilbert, mother; Kim Hilbert, brother; Jacob Hilbert, grandmother; Bettie Arthur and countless family and friends.A memorial service will begin at 7 p.m., Friday, July 29, 2022 at Hafer Funeral Home with Phil Dunn officiating.Family and friends will be gathering for visitation from 6 - 7 p.m., at the funeral home.Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneralhome.netArrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, WV 25071. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Joshua Kyle Hilbert Funeral Home Civil Law Jennifer Memorial Service Jacob Hilbert Baseball Condolence Recommended for you Local Spotlight Carolyn Sue Ferguson Dr. Jason Benjamin Flick Carolyn Donna Blake Blank Linda Faye Payne Marion Thomas Bostic Jr. Janet Hayes Allison Blank Daniel Eugene Fizer Blank Clara Faye Blackshire Ruth Edwards Blank James Lee “Jim” Johnson Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: July 28, 2022 Daily Mail WV Charleston author strikes gold with comprehensive 'Golden Girls' guidebook Browning, 'Golden Girls' actress to meet fans in Princeton Saturday Central West Virginia Writing Project: Teaching teachers to write Kathleen M. Jacobs: Help for young writers Susan Johnson: Snapshots of America