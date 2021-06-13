Thank you for Reading.

JOSHUA "LANDON" WILLIAMSON, 13 from Chapmanville, WV, passed away on Friday, June 4, 2021. Landon was born on June 26, 2007. Services will be conducted at Evans Funeral Home. Visitation Saturday, June 12, 2021, from 6 - 9 p.m. The funeral will be Sunday, June 13, 2021, at 2 p.m. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chapmanville, WV.

Tags

Recommended for you