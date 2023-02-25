JOSHUA LANIER MOBLEY, 45, of Dunbar, departed this life February 20, 2023.
Preceding him in death was his father, Norman Kent Mobley; daughter, Hannah Grace Mobley; grandparents, Everett and Freda Skeens; and his grandmother, Dorothy Mobley.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
JOSHUA LANIER MOBLEY, 45, of Dunbar, departed this life February 20, 2023.
Preceding him in death was his father, Norman Kent Mobley; daughter, Hannah Grace Mobley; grandparents, Everett and Freda Skeens; and his grandmother, Dorothy Mobley.
Left to cherish his memory are his mother and stepfather, Buddy and Joyce Childers of Dunbar; brother, Jamison (Betty) Mobley of South Charleston; children, Kody of Lexington, KY, Dyllan of Charleston, Taylor of Dunbar, and Liam Mobley of South Charleston; niece, Madelyn Mobley; nephew, Andrew Mobley (Rhi), who was not just a nephew, but a close friend of Josh's. Additionally, Josh was especially close to his aunt, Judy Russell, of Charleston. He is further survived by a host of family and friends whom he shared his life with.
Josh enjoyed going to the family camp in Burnsville, spending time with the family fishing, boating, four wheeling and cooking out. Spending time with family and his children is what was most important to Josh. As a child, Josh made a lifetime of memories going to his Papaw and Mamaw Skeens' camp. He often talked about how much he enjoyed his time with his brother and his cousins, Kevin, Kelly, and Jason. Anyone who was blessed to know Josh knew he had a heart of gold. To know him was to love him. He had a soft spot in his heart for the homeless and would often give his last dollar or the coat off his back to ensure someone wasn't cold or hungry.
Josh's final gift was the gift of life through organ and tissue donation. The family would like to encourage everyone that knew Josh to consider saving other's lives through the gift of organ donation.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to your local homeless or animal shelter in honor of Josh. The family would also like to express their gratitude to Dr. Chadwell and the emergency room staff at Thomas Memorial Hospital, as well as the staff with CORE, who were so caring and comforting.
Memorial Service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, 1325 W. Washington Street, Charleston, WV with Pastor Donald Kiser officiating. Inurnment will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
A gathering of family and friends will begin at Noon on Wednesday, March 1, at the Funeral Home.
Condolences can be sent by visiting www.cpjfuneralhome.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.