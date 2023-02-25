Thank you for Reading.

Joshua Lanier Mobley
JOSHUA LANIER MOBLEY, 45, of Dunbar, departed this life February 20, 2023.

Preceding him in death was his father, Norman Kent Mobley; daughter, Hannah Grace Mobley; grandparents, Everett and Freda Skeens; and his grandmother, Dorothy Mobley.

