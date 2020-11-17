JOSHUA NICHOLAS RAMSEY, 33, of Charleston passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020.
Joshua was loving father and would spend as much time as he could with his children. He attended church at Living Word Christian Center and loved to witness to others about the Lord.
He is preceded in death by his father; Phillip Ramsey, and half sister; Nicole Ramsey; paternal grandparents, Andrew and Lula Ramsey.
He is survived by his children; Remi Ramsey, and Nyiah Ramsey, both of Sissonville, mother; Cathy Ramsey of Charleston, maternal grandparents; Dick and Verna Lipscomb of Elkview, uncles; Jay Lipscomb of Elkview, and Rick Lipscomb of Quick, half sister; Jessica Keaton of Clendenin.
A private service will be held for the family at a later date.
