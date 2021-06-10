JOSHUA RYAN DEAN departed this life on June 1, 2021. He was born September 14th, 1990 in Gastonia, NC. He is the son of Jerry and Kim Dean and a brother to Lindsey Dean. Funeral service was 1 p.m. Monday June 7, 2021. Arrangements by Roach Funeral Home, Gassaway.
