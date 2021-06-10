Thank you for Reading.

JOSHUA RYAN DEAN departed this life on June 1, 2021. He was born September 14th, 1990 in Gastonia, NC. He is the son of Jerry and Kim Dean and a brother to Lindsey Dean. Funeral service was 1 p.m. Monday June 7, 2021. Arrangements by Roach Funeral Home, Gassaway.

