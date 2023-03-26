JOSHUA SCOTT HUDSON, 35, of South Charleston, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday March 22, 2023.
JOSHUA SCOTT HUDSON, 35, of South Charleston, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday March 22, 2023.
Born in Clovis, New Mexico, Josh was the first born and beloved son of Timothy Glenn Hudson and Jenny Beth Hudson (Odell) of South Charleston.
In addition to his parents, Josh is survived by his sister, Jessica (Logan) Cottrill, niece Rylynn Cottrill, grandmother Lola Hudson, aunt Jenny (David) Pitchford, uncle Carl Mahood, uncle Mike (Alison) Hudson, aunt April (David) Keatley, uncle, Bobby (Connie) Odell, aunt Sandra Jean, uncle Tim Odell, cousin Jason (Annie) Jean, cousin Heather (Jeff) Smith, cousin Jodi (Brian) Barnes and numerous addition cousins and extended family. Josh was preceded in death by is his grandfather Robert Odell, grandmother Joyce Odell, and grandfather Glenn Hudson.
Josh was very talented in many ways and enjoyed having a good time, especially at family events. He was always up to shenanigans with his partners in crime (aka his uncles and cousins). He was known to crank up the heat or have a waiter deliver a birthday celebration to an unsuspecting family member (and it was not their birthday).
Josh was passionate about art and was extremely creative. He had been putting his talents to good use over the years by designing art and media campaigns for his dad's business. He also enjoyed playing the guitar, a talent learned from his late great-grandfather Walter Hudson.
A service to celebrate Josh's life will be held at Noon on Thursday March 30, 2023 at Davis Creek Church of the Nazarene with Pastor Ollie Parsons officiating. Interment will follow in Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m., on Wednesday March 29, 2023 at Snodgrass Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donation be made to Treasured Memories at https://www.tmcfunding.com/funds/joshua-josh-hudson/7692/ to help the family with expenses.
Friends may share condolences at our website www.snodgrassfuneral.com.
Snodgrass Funeral Home is assisting the family with these arrangements.
