JOSHUA SPENCER BRADSHAW, 29, of Elkview, lost his battle with addiction of an accidental overdose on Sunday, August 1, 2021, at home.
Josh was a charismatic young man with lots of potential. His intelligence, wit, and humor were unmatched, until it was taken from him by addiction. He was a 2010 graduate of Herbert Hoover High School and loved the outdoors, hunting, and fishing.
He was preceded in death by his father, John Madison Bradshaw, Jr.; grandparents, John & Virginia Bradshaw, Sr., Emerson & Thelma Spencer; and brother, Brandon Madison Bradshaw.
Josh is survived by his mother & stepfather, Alma Lou & Dennis Lewis, of Charleston; many aunts, uncles, cousins, and a host of friends.
Service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, August 7, 2021, at Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek with Reverend Sam Pierson and Tim Runyan officiating. Burial will follow at Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m., Friday, August 6, 2021, at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV has been caring for families since 1950.