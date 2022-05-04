JOSHUA WAYNE VANCE, 47, of Nitro, WV, passed away on Sunday, May 1, 2022, at Hubbard Hospice House after a short battle with cancer.
Josh was born on September 3, 1974, and was a 1992 graduate of St. Albans High School. He worked at Harley Davidson of South Charleston, WV as a mechanic for 17 years and then spent the last 13 years as an electrician working out of IBEW Local 466 in Charleston, WV. He enjoyed bowling, fishing, camping, and spending time with family and friends.
Josh was preceded in death by his father Gary Vance and father-in-law Bill Hoffman.
Left behind to mourn his loss and cherish his life is his wife of almost 21 years, Shawn Vance; sons Justin and Landon, and daughter Lily. He is also survived by his mother Sherry Means of St. Albans, WV; brothers Gabe Vance of Ripley, WV and Nathan Vance of St. Albans, WV; mother-in-law Linda Hoffman of Nitro, WV; brothers-in-law David Gunnoe (Amber) of St. Albans and Billy Hoffman (Erica) of Charleston, WV. He also leaves many nieces, nephews, and beloved friends.
A Memorial Celebration of Life service will be held on Friday, May 6, 2022, with visitation from 3 to 4 p.m., at Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro, WV, and the service will follow at 4 p.m., with Pastor Dave McCormick officiating.
The family would like to thank the staff at Hubbard Hospice House for the excellent care while Josh was there.