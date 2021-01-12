JOSIE STAATS, age 87, of Bancroft, heard her name called by our Lord and Savior, on January 10, 2021. Josie was born to Clyde and Neva Wright. Josie married Stephen A. Neal and they had two children, Steve and Paula. Josie later married Ralph Staats, and gained daughter, Grace, and then had two more children, Barry and Wayne. Josie also raised her nephew, Dempsey Wright. Josie and Paula were the best of friends, you never saw one without the other and they were usually singing duets, beautifully! Singing hymns was one of Josie's greatest joys, no matter where she was, she was singing. Josie loved having Barry with her, she knew she could always count on him to decorate and maintain their family home. Josie was proud of Wayne, owning his auto body business and cattle ranch in Texas. Josie looked forward to Grace's visits; she said no one could give a perm or a haircut like her. Although she was saddened by her son Stevie's passing, she always kept him close to her heart. Josie was a special mother to each of her kids. Josie has two grandchildren and four great grandchildren. She was Mama to Melanie and Jason, and she was Granny to twins, Makayla and Shayla, Bridan and Emmalyn. Granny went to the Zoo, Amish Country, Disney on Ice, Circus, parks, pools and beaches with this bunch. Josie loved to go shopping and then out to eat after, or maybe even eat before and after! She always laughed and said we would only bring her with us to help hold all of our stuff, that may have been true, but we sure loved having her with us, and we always had a good time. After all of her kids were grown, she found joy from sitting with the elderly and keeping them company. Josie accepted Jesus as her Savior and was baptized as a young girl. She devoted her life to telling others what Christ had done for her and spreading the Good News of the Gospel to anyone who would listen, and some who didn't want to listen. Josie was a member of Riverside Baptist Church; she enjoyed every service and said the folks there, were family.
Josie was preceeded in death by her parents, husband Stephen, husband Ralph, son Steve, and six brothers.
Morning her loss are her children, Paula Samples of Hometown, Barry Staats of Bancroft, Wayne Staats (Cathy) of Hondo, TX, and Grace Tanner(Bob) and their son Jonathan, (Liz) and children Natalie and Rachel of Lexington, KY. Grandchildren, Melanie Walker (Brian) of Clendenin, and Jason Samples of Hometown. Great grandchildren, Makayla and Shayla Samples of Hometown, Bridan, Emmalyn, and Ethan Walker of Clendenin. Sister and Former Missionary of Africa, Betty Davis of Atlanta, GA, Grand dog Zack and Lifelong friend, Ann Riffee. Numerous friends, church family, and neighbors will also be saddend by her passing. After her nightly prayer, she would sing Face to Face with my Savior, Jesus Christ. Now her song rings true as she has finally met Jesus, Face to Face. Josie would love nothing more than to give and invitation for salvation one last time: "For whosoever shall call upon the name of the Lord Shall be saved." Romans 10:13.
A celebration of her life and her Heavenly arrival will be at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at Riverside Baptist Church, Red House with Pastor Mike Hanna officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service at the church. Private burial will follow in Showen Cemetery, Bancroft.
Joy cometh in the morning.
