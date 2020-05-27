Joy Darlene Myers

Joy D. Myers, 66, of Hernshaw, died May 23, 2020, at CAMC Memorial Hospital, Charleston.

She was a former nurse's assistant at CAMC Memorial Hospital, Charleston.

She was preceded in death by parents: Kenneth and Inez Welch McMillion; brother: Keith McMillion; and infant sister: Nina Mae McMillion.

Surviving are her husband: Timothy Myers of Hernshaw; sisters: Stephanie McMillion, Rebecca McMillion, Kathy McMillion, Ella Hall, Wanda Grose; brothers: Ernest, Larry and Kenneth McMillion Jr.; nephew: Travis Grose; niece: Tabitha Cooper; and many other nieces, nephews and friends.

Visitation will be 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, May 28, at Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.

Graveside service and burial will be 11 a.m. Friday, May 29, in the chapel at Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.

Condolences may be sent to the family at leonardjohnson@charterinternet.com.

