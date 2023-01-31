JOY DAVIS HUMPHRIES, 79, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of January 25th, 2023, in Shepherdstown, WV.
Updated: January 31, 2023 @ 2:06 am
JOY DAVIS HUMPHRIES, 79, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of January 25th, 2023, in Shepherdstown, WV.
Joy was born on March 17, 1943, to the late Robert and Arravelva Humphries in Charleston, WV.
Joy graduated from Charleston High School in 1961 and received a bachelor's degree in secondary education from West Virginia University in 1965. After teaching for several years, she found her true niche in life while earning a master's degree in library sciences from the University of Pittsburgh.
Joy loved books and had a long career as a librarian for the West Virginia University Institute of Technology in Montgomery, WV. She retired and moved back to Charleston, and later to Fairmont, where she lived with her sister Judy.
Joy attended St. John's Episcopal Church in Charleston and served in the choir at Christ Episcopal Church in Fairmont.
Joy is preceded in death by her sister, Judy Humphries, and is survived by her niece Susan Grant (Josh Cook), grand-niece Molly Cook, and grand-nephew Elliot Cook of Morgantown, WV; niece Elizabeth Grant (Michael Bush) and grand-niece Abigail Bush of Martinsburg, WV; and nephew Christopher Grant (Debra Grant) of Morgantown, WV.
The family will have a small graveside service to honor Joy at 11 am, Friday, February 3rd at the Ridgelawn Memorial Park, 5547 W Pea Ridge Rd, Huntington, WV 25705.
The family would like to thank Hospice of the Panhandle for caring for Joy's comfort in her last days.
Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro is assisting Joy's family and you may send condolences to her family at www.cookefuneralhome.com
