JOY "LYNNIE" DONATO, 65, of Cheylan, Kanawha County passed away peacefully on November 22, 2021.
Lynn was preceded in death by her brother, mother, and father.
She is survived by her husband, Steve; son, Steven and daughter-in-Law, Tiffany; and granddaughter, Gracie. She is also survived by her two brothers and one sister, as well as many other friends and family.
Lynn was born on June 14th, 1956. She married her high school sweetheart, Steve, and they were married for 48 years. Lynn worked and retired as a dietary specialist at Highland Hospital in Kanawha City.
Lynnie's favorite hobby was cooking, you could always find her in the kitchen. From big family dinners to the best peanut butter fudge around, she did it all. She always had a smile on her face and made everyone around her feel loved. Lynn also enjoyed the beach. Every summer she would travel with her family. She loved collecting seashells and making sure she brought her husband home some saltwater taffy. Lynn was always so fun-loving. You could always catch her singing or dancing in the kitchen when no one was watching. Especially during the holidays.
Funeral Services will be held at noon on Wednesday November 24, at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden with Pastor Larry Skaggs officiating. Burial will follow at 3 p.m. at the Donato Family Cemetery, Webster County, WV.
A visitation with family and friends will be held one hour prior to the service.