JOY MAE CRISP 88, of Saint Albans, passed away at her home on Friday, November 27, 2020.
She was born December 12, 1931 in Terry, West Virginia, to the late Burley and Rosa Duncan. Joy was preceded in death by her sister, Ruby Eagle, and her brother, Burley Duncan, Jr.
Joy is survived by her daughters, Taunia Richey of Duncanville, Texas and Lori Plaster of Lancaster, Texas. Also surviving are a sister, Lola Risher of Herrin, Illinois, 4 grandchildren, Aaron Richey, Reyna Shields, Noah Shields, and Jacob Plaster, as well as 2 great grandchildren, all of Dallas, Texas. She was loved dearly by her 5 nieces and 2 nephews who also survive, along with many other extended family members and wonderful friends.
Joy was a telephone operator with General Telephone for 25 years in Illinois before retiring and relocating to Saint Albans. She was a long-time member of the First Baptist Church of Saint Albans. Joy was an avid reader and loved to knit. She provided family, friends, and charities with many of her beautifully-knitted hats, scarves, baby blankets, and prayer shawls.
In accordance with Joy's wishes, there will be no memorial services for her.
The family suggests donations to Hansford Senior Center at 500 Washington Street, Saint Albans, WV, 25177.
You may visit Joy's tribute page at BartletNicholsFuneralHome.com to share condolences or memories with the family.
