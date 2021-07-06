JOYCE A. CARPENTER, 70, of Charleston passed away June 30, 2021 at Select Specialty Hospital after a long illness.
Born February 14, 1951 in Charleston, she was the daughter of the late William J. Arbogast and Vada A. Arbogast Igo. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her daughter Jessica N. Carpenter.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law Amanda and Tony Saunders; grandchildren, Cheyanne Saunders and Leland Saunders all of St. Albans; sister and brother-in-law, Patricia and Tim Horton; nephew Hans, wife Kristen Shultz, and daughter Hannah all of North Carolina and many friends and co-workers who loved her dearly.
She was a graduate of Charleston High School and retired from Thomas Health Systems/St. Francis Hospital
Funeral Services will be 1 p.m., Wednesday July 7, 2021 at Sunset Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel with Rev. Scott Davis officiating, visitation will be one hour prior to services. Burial will follow in the Memorial Park.
Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home is serving the Carpenter Family.