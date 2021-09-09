JOYCE A. HALSTEAD 71 of Eleanor passed away Tuesday September 7, 2021 at CAMC Teays Valley following a long illness. She worked for several years at Foodland in Eleanor as the deli manager.
Born May 28, 1950 in Kanawha County, she was the daughter of the late George and Alma Seabolt. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Bridgett Ashlie Sacks; brothers, Jim Seabolt, Charlie Seabolt; sisters, Evelyn Seabolt, Mary Virginia Rucker and Eleanor Cadle.
Survivors include her loving husband of 42 years, Walter F. Halstead; son. Robert Harper Jr. of Eleanor; daughter, Cynthia Gail Harper of Winfield; grandsons, David Allen Harper, Dakota Rayne Harper and Sean Austin Green; brother, Rick (Pam) Seabolt of St. Albans; sisters, Drema Rucker of Clendenin and Sue (Darrell) Thomas of Franklin NC. Joyce is also survived by several nieces, nephews and extended family.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., on Friday September 10, 2021 at Raynes Funeral Home, Eleanor with Pastor Cecil Spry officiating. Burial will follow in Beech Grove Cemetery, Eleanor. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to the family and the online guestbook signed by visiting www.raynesfuneralhome.com. Raynes Funeral Home, 303 Ash Circle, Eleanor is in charge of arrangements.