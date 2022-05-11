JOYCE A (WARD) BUTCHER of Ivydale WV, went home to be with the Lord on May 7, 2022.
Born in Clay WV on October 24, 1943, she was the daughter of Joe and Evalene Ward. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her father and mother-in- law, Dink and Gay Butcher; sisters, Jean Rogers and Cathy Samples; special aunt and uncle, Jo Ann and Bud Streets.
Joyce is survived by her beloved husband of 60 years, Gary (Sonny) Butcher of Ivydale; son, Gary Jr (Lesha) Butcher of Ivydale; daughter, Lisa (Rusty) Murphy of Dog Run; 4 grandsons, 1 great grandson and 5 great granddaughters; 3 brothers, John Ward, Steve (Reese) Ward of Ivydale and Roger (Red) Ward of Dog Run; Brothers-in-law, Jerry Butcher of Lucasville, Oh and Lonnie (JR) Samples of Procious.
Joyce attended Clay County High School and was a homemaker who loved spending time with family.
The family would like to Thank all the staff at Clay Health Care Center and Hubbard Hospice House for all the kindness and care you gave us during this difficult time.
She will be greatly miss and love by all who knew her.
Funeral Service will be 1 p.m., Thursday, May 12, 2022, at Wilson Smith Funeral Home, Clay WV, with Minister John Osborne officiating. Burial will follow in the Harold Cemetery in Newton WV on Uler Road, a viewing for friends and family will be one hour prior from 12 to 1 p.m., at the funeral home.