JOYCE ADKINS, 81, wife of the late Bernard Adkins of Cross Lance, and formerly of South Charleston and Barrett, WV, died peacefully on May 22, 2020.
Mrs. Adkins was born March 17, 1939, in Bim, WV, a daughter of the late Robert Glenn Jarrell and Marcella Vickers Jarrell. In addition to her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by her siblings, Phyllis Davis, Robert Bruce Jarrell, and Ronald Jarrell.
She was a member of Dunbar Mountain Mission Church and was active in the church choir. Joyce was a loving mother and grandmother and cherished her extended family and friends. She had a lifelong love and devotion to WVU sports, especially football, and attended games for decades.
Survivors include: son, Tim Adkins of Summerville, SC; daughter, Lisa Adkins (Bob) Bostic of South Charleston, WV; grandchildren, Emily Bostic and Sam Bostic, both of South Charleston, WV; brother, Norwood Wood Jarrell of South Charleston, WV; and a special niece, Angela Davis of Charleston, WV.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to The Hospice Council of West Virginia, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W. Charleston, WV 25387 or online at www.hospicewv.org.
A graveside service will be held for Joyce at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, May 26, at Noah White Cemetery, Bim, WV, with the Rev. Jim Phillips officiating.
Handley Funeral Home in Danville, WV, is assisting the family.