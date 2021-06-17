JOYCE ANN (BERRY) RICHARDSON 60, of Charleston passed away June 9, 2021 at CAMC Memorial Division.
She was a homemaker.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Morris and Mary Adkins Berry; sisters, Brenda Lee Ratliff, Delores Jean Marcum, Karen Due Egnor and Brenda Kay Miller.
Surviving are her ex-husband, Raymond Richardson; sons, Michael Wayne Smith of Cabin Creek, Douglas Kidd III of Charleston, Anthony Santay Berry of Poca; sisters, Janice Smith of Belle, Linda Kay Hayslip of South Point, Ohio; grandchildren, Emily Dawn Smith, Seth Austin Smith, Alexandria Marie Kidd, Ava Maria Kidd and Jayla Grace.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. Friday, June 18, 2021 at Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle, with Pastor Charles Bolen officiating. Interment will follow in Marmet Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time at the funeral home on Friday.
Please be fully aware and abide with the State of West Virginia and CDC guidelines during the COVID-19 Pandemic, which still require face masks for to be worn by the unvaccinated and that social distancing be observed should you wish to attend the visitation or funeral service.
