JOYCE ANN CARPENTER, 79, of Sissonville, WV, passed away on June 21, 2021 after a long illness. Born January 25, 1942 in Charleston, WV, she was the daughter of the late Gervis "Gove" and Lettie Jane Smith Anderson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Curtis V. Carpenter and her sisters, Phyllis Anderson, Freddie Anderson, and Isabell Scragg.
She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Chad and Aimee Carpenter and Nathan and Laura Carpenter; grandchildren, Caden, Colten, Kynzey and Brodey, all of Sissonville; sisters, Nadine Ashby and Elizabeth Vance, and nieces, Bethany Daley and Charla Magna.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., on Friday, June 25, 2021 at Cunningham Parker & Johnson Funeral Home in Charleston with Pastor David Taylor, officiating. The family will welcome friends one hour prior to services. Burial will follow at Jenkins Cemetery in Charleston.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.cpjfuneralhome.com