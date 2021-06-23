JOYCE ANN CARPENTER, 79, of Sissonville, WV, passed away June 21, 2021. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, June 25, 2021 at Cunningham Parker & Johnson Funeral Home. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services. Burial will follow at Jenkins Cemetery in Charleston.
