Joyce Ann Gorrell
JOYCE ANN GORRELL 77 of Belpre, OH made it home April 5, 2023, after a difficult battle with a brain tumor. She leaves behind her children; Judy Ann (Roger) Drake of Fayette Missouri, Jacque Adelle Gorrell (Jacques Yeddo) of Jacksonville, NC, John Alan (Dianna) Gorrell of Scott Depot, WV, son in law Steve Cooper of Tuppers Plains, OH grandchildren Annie (Nick), Jayme, Joe (Cassandra) Isac, (Kayla), Hannah, and Jacob, great grandchildren; Natalie, Braden, Micaiah, Levi, Joelle, Sparrow, Declan, Lennox, and Isla, brothers Mike (Judy) of Grantsboro NC and Charlie (Pat) of Elizabeth WV, niece Angie (Sherman) Murphy, nephew Mike (Tracie) Davis, precious friends, Lloyd and Helen Keith, Diana Jenkins, Wanda Johnson, Marilyn Kirk and many others.

She was preceded in death in addition to her parents, by her daughter Julie Annette Cooper and Jack Arnold Gorrell.

