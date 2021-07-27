JOYCE ANN HOLSTION, 66, of Charleston passed away suddenly July 20, 2021 at CAMC Memorial Division.
She was a retired clerk for J.C. Penny and attended Capital City Baptist Church. Preceding her in death were her parents, Russel Franklin and Jean Loretta Smoot Beasley.
Surviving are her husband, Darrell Holstion Sr.; son, Darrell Holstion Jr. (Ina) of Belle; brothers, Doug Beasley of Elkview, Jimmy Beasley of Campbell's Creek; sister, Frances Beasley of Charleston and grandchildren, Darrell Holstion III and Zachary Holstion.
In keeping with Joyce's final request, her cremation wishes will be honored and a memorial will be held at a later date.
Please visit our website, fidlerandframefuneralhome.com to send the family online condolences or sign the guest book.