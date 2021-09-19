JOYCE ANN (HUNT) CREEL, 77, of Cottageville, WV, passed away September 16, 2021 at Holzer Medical Center, Gallipolis, OH, following a brief illness.
She was born February 26, 1944 in Cottageville, WV a daughter of the late Robert Eugene and Ruby Lea (Roush) Hunt. Her husband, Donald R. Creel; brother, Robert Eugene Hunt; grandson, Dustin Ray Klaseen also preceded her in death.
She was a graduate of Ripley High School. She was a homemaker and a former employee of the Cottageville Public Service District. She was a member of the Jackson County Democratic Executive Committee, Democrat Women, AFL-CIO, S.O.A.R. She was a Christian by faith and enjoyed crafts, antiques, gardening, nature and traveling. She was a former Girl Scout/Brownie Leader.
Survivors include her son, Charles (Kelli) Creel of Enterprise, AL; daughters, Crystal E. (David) Carte of Parkersburg, Nora L. Kyer of Cottageville and Kimberly D. Creel of Ripley; best friend for over 50 years, Molly Brown; nine grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
Service will be 1 p.m., Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at Casto Funeral Home, Evans, WV, with Pastor Mark Price officiating. Burial will follow in Jackson County Memory Gardens, Cottageville, WV. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.