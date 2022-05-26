Joyce Ann Raike May 26, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JOYCE ANN RAIKE 79 of Mammoth passed away Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at home after a long illness. Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove is serving the Raike family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Joyce Ann Raike Pass Away Mammoth Illness Funeral Home Recommended for you Local Spotlight Robert “Bobby” Wilson Blank Betty Jo Stuart Richard Clayton Groff Joy Lou Chase Weekley Blank Judge James Lee Thompson Blank Frederick Elbert Waybright Blank Sarah Denise Haigler Kovarik William Edward Summerbell IV Blank Robert Huston Wilson David Leon Compton Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: May 26, 2022 Daily Mail WV Floats and flags: South Charleston Armed Forces Parade set for Saturday Free military and veterans appreciation picnic to be held in Huntington Chessie 29: Effort launched to restore historic C&O business car Museum highlights C&O’s history Ginseng and big pharma: How Appalachia built an industry that would later exploit it