JOYCE ANN RAYMOND (YOUNG) 81 of Whitehall & Youngtown, OH passed away Tuesday December 28, 2020 at her residence. Joyce was born in Putney, WV on January 5, 1939 to the late Wollie & Rhoda Irene Norvell Young. She was a retired Employee Pay Specialist for the Franklin County Human Services.
Along with her parents she was preceded in death by a brother, Roy Young; sisters, Lillie Dudley, Billie Shelly and Mary Gray.
Joyce is survived by her daughter, Dora Young-Ford of Johnstown, OH; sons, James and Michael Raymond both of Whitehall, OH; sister, Alice York of Sacramento, CA.; two grandchildren, Adam and Amanda Chilenski.
A walk through visitation will be held from 11 to 12 on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden with a Private Family Service beginning at 12 with HR Whittington as Celebrant. Burial will follow at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, it is mandated by the Governor and the CDC that proper facial coverings be worn and that social distancing be observed. Temperatures will be taken upon entry to the funeral home.
