Joyce Ann (Roush) Brewer

JOYCE ANN (ROUSH) BREWER, 67, of Mason, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020, at Holzer Medical Center, Gallipolis, following an extended illness. In keeping with her wishes, there will be no public services at this time. Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason, has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Local Spotlight

Funerals Today

Funerals for Wednesday, June 17, 2020

Collins, Carol - 2 p.m., Prosperity Baptist Church, Big Springs.

Gunnoe Jr., Arnie - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Kincaid, Mary - 2 p.m., Montgomery Christian Church.

McNeely, Faytena - 1 p.m., Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.

Price, Gladys - 11 a.m., Moore's Chapel Cemetery, Ashton.

Skinner, Yvonne - 1 p.m., Ramsey Cemetery, Flat Fork.