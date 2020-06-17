JOYCE ANN (ROUSH) BREWER, 67, of Mason, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020, at Holzer Medical Center, Gallipolis, following an extended illness. In keeping with her wishes, there will be no public services at this time. Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $5.99 per month EZ Pay.
Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.
Learn more about HD Media
Learn more about HD Media
Trending Now
Articles
- Gazette-Mail editorial: What about Robert Karnes?
- Bil Lepp: Perspectives skewed on police reform (Opinion)
- As events get canceled, Charleston adapts to 'new normal' with drive-in movies
- A trophy trout fishery in Stephens Lake? Officials say it's possible
- WVU football: Former N.C. State defensive lineman transfers in
- Amy Shuler Goodwin: We must do better (Opinion)
- Thousands awaiting unemployment money
- The Food Guy: Lola’s Pizza and a new cafe with ties to it are now open
- WVU, Marshall alumni teams to face off in first round of The Basketball Tournament
- Autumn Colors Express blindsided by cancellation of Hinton Railroad Days, but plans to proceed with fall excursions
Funerals for Wednesday, June 17, 2020
Collins, Carol - 2 p.m., Prosperity Baptist Church, Big Springs.
Gunnoe Jr., Arnie - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.
Kincaid, Mary - 2 p.m., Montgomery Christian Church.
McNeely, Faytena - 1 p.m., Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.
Price, Gladys - 11 a.m., Moore's Chapel Cemetery, Ashton.
Skinner, Yvonne - 1 p.m., Ramsey Cemetery, Flat Fork.