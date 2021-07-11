A memorial service is scheduled for JOYCE ANN SCHOOLCRAFT at St. Peter's United Methodist Church, 2601 Forrestal Avenue, Saint Albans, WV 25177 on Saturday, July 17, 2021. The reception will commence at 4 and services will begin at 4:30 pm. Friends of Joyce are humbly invited to attend
