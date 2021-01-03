Joyce Ann Schoolcraft

JOYCE ANN DEITZ- SCHOOLCRAFT of South Charleston passed away peacefully on December 24th, 2020, at Charleston Area Medical Center, while surrounded by the love of her family.
Born on June 17th, 1939, Joyce lived most of her life in her home state of West Virginia. She loved to travel and was known to surprise family and friends with frequent, unannounced cruises to exotic locations, usually beaches. Joyce had a wonderful sense of humor and loved animals, dancing, being with family and was also an accomplished painter. Joyce was a member of the Vintage Magnolia of Kanawha Valley and she was an active member of the YMCA. She retired as an employee of the State of WV State Public Service Commission.
Beloved daughter of J. Dennis and Madeline Deitz, Joyce grew up with her brother, Jaye Deitz of Foley, AL, and sister, Linda Good, of Winfield. In addition to Jaye and Linda, she is survived by her son, Jeff Schoolcraft of St. Albans, WV, and daughter, Lynne Carter of Greenbrier, TN, as well as numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and many, many friends.
Interment will take place at Cunningham Memorial Park in St. Albans in the summer of 2021 on dates to be announced to allow safe travel. All of Joyce's family and friends will be welcomed to join in the celebration of her life.
Joyce will always be remembered for her bright smile, quick wit and love of life. She loved to laugh and had the unique ability to make anyone near her feel special. She will be missed by all who knew her but will live forever in our hearts for it is impossible to forget one who gave so much to remember.