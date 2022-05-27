JOYCE ANN TILLMAN WHITLEY, first born daughter of the late Clayborn and Alberta Tillman, formerly of Charleston, WV transcended this earthly realm on May 10, 2022 in Detroit, MI.
Early on, Joyce displayed musical talents and began singing at Church events, weddings and a gubernatorial inauguration while growing up in Charleston, WV.
She attended WVSC now WVSU where she studied music and physical education.
Joyce moved from Charleston in 1968 and Detroit has been her home since. She worked 30+ years for the United states Postal Service and retired in 2002. She enjoyed an active retirement that allowed her to participate and enjoy many leisure activities. One of her favorite pastimes was bowling and she was an avid bowler with many awards and trophies. She also managed several leagues.
She was married to Claude Whitley and together they parented two daughters, Angela Whitley and Claudia Whitley of Detroit. She is survived by them and additionally; two grand children, Aniya Brooks and Chane Crawford of Detroit; sister, Carolyn Tillman; two great nieces, Kelana Edwards and Kyrilyn El-Amin and a great nephew Kevan El-Amin of Charleston, WV; numerous cousins and kin of the Tillman and Whitley families.
Joyce was an animal lover and had many furry friends including her favorites, "Ruffles", Gizmo, and Suzie Q.
Joyce's Celebration of Life will be Saturday, May 28 at Andrews Funeral Home 12809 Rosa Parks Blvd. Detroit, MI. Final arrangements are entrusted to Andrews Funeral Home.