JOYCE CAROLYN BUCKLAND of Lake Wylie SC passed away after battling a long illness.
Joyce was a retired florist, an outstanding member of her church, a wonderful mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.
She was the daughter of Michael and Pauline Comer of Deepwater WV (Deceased).
She is survived by her daughter Denise Green, granddaughter Ashlea Green, grandson Christopher Jenkins, great grandchildren Mackenzie and Carson Parmley, Lilian and Miri Joyce Jenkins. Sisters Gloria Keesey and Judy Grounds, brothers Danny Comer, Allen Comer, Michael Comer, Timothy Comer (deceased) and nieces, nephews and cousins.
There will be a Celebration of Life Service on March 27, 2021 from 12 - 2 p.m., at O'Dell Funeral Home in Montgomery, WV.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com