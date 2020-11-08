Joyce Cooper

JOYCE A. COOPER died November 4, 2020 at Ruby Memorial Hospital. She was born on April 15, 1941 in Frauquier County, Virginia to the late Claude and Nannie Dawson. Along with her parents, she also predeceased by two children, Sharon Lundmark, and Dana Lundmark.
She is survived by her children; Mark Wright, Annamarie Davis, Myron Lundmark, Jr., Dwayne Lundmark, Kimberly Martin, Ashley Lundmark, special friend and family member, Marlene Middleton, brothers; Jack Dawson, Claude Dawson, Jr., Kenneth Dawson, Thomas Dawson, and Ronnie Dawson. Grandkids; Nikki, Jessie, Mark, Jillian, Amie, Frank, Jordan, Nick, Cameron, Chris, Matt, Holly, and Justin.
Service will be at noon on Tuesday at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens in Glasgow with Rev. Jeff Floyd officiating.
O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery is in charge of arrangements. Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com