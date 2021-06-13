JOYCE DELAINE BOGGS (MOORE) 67, a native of Belle, West Virginia and a resident of Pierre Part, Louisiana was called home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, June 10, 2021.
Surviving are her children, Angelia Boggs of Buffalo, New York, Steven (Tara) Boggs of Comfort, West Virginia and Shannon (Jennifer) Boggs of Pierre Part, Louisiana; eight grandchildren, Anthony Maki, Anna Maki, Brenten Viars, Noah Boggs, Mason Boggs, Shyla Boggs, Jett Donald and Lyla Donald; three siblings, Chuck Moore (Kay) of Buffalo, West Virginia, Jack (Diane) Moore of Elkhart, Indiana and James Moore of Elkhart, Indiana; and many special nieces and nephews who she also adored.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Charley Vincent Moore and Macel Mary Moore; and five siblings, Ray Moore, Bill Moore, Roger Moore, Kay Stafford and Lee Medford.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle, with Pastor Danny Moore officiating. Interment will follow in Witcher Cemetery, Belle. Family visitation will begin at 11 a.m. and general visitation will be from 12 p.m. until service time at the funeral home on Tuesday.
Please be fully aware and abide with the State of West Virginia and CDC guidelines during the COVID-19 Pandemic, which still require face masks for to be worn by the unvaccinated and that social distancing be observed should you wish to attend the visitation or funeral service.
