JOYCE ELLEN ADKINS 72 of Mt. Gay, WV was born March 14, 1948, She passed away Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Logan Regional Medical Center at Logan, WV. Services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, September 29, the Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services at Chapmanville, WV. Burial will follow in the Highland Memory Gardens at Godby friends may call from 12 till 1 p.m., Tuesday at the Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services at Chapmanville.
