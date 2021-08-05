JOYCE ELLEN McGREW McCLELLAND, born April 21, 1939, was promoted to Glory August 1, 2021. Loving wife to David H. McClelland for 58 years. Sweet mother to David M. McClelland of Bloomfield Hills and Julie Prantera (Guy) of Oxford. Amazing grandma to Joshua Prantera (Aleshia) of Oxford, Austin Prantera (Conner) of Morenci, Tiffany Prantera of Oxford, and Nathanael McClelland of Windsor, Ontario. Great grandmother to Elijah Guy and Isaiah Daniel Prantera of Oxford.
Joyce is also survived by her sister Barbara McGrew Polit (Julian) of Houston, Texas, her sister-in-law Mary Alice Boyd (John) of Youngstown, Ohio and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She is preceded in death by her wonderful parents Mary and Cleo McGrew of Sissonville, West Virginia.
She was a faithful member of St. Paul United Methodist Church in Bloomfield Hills and loved singing in the choir. Joyce was an accountant and retired from The Taubman Company in 1996. Joyce's husband was in the Air Force and they traveled to many locations including Biloxi, Mississippi; Colorado Springs, Colorado; Woomera, Australia; Dayton and Cincinnati, Ohio; and Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. Joyce and Dave met at and graduated from Ohio State University. They enjoyed being Buckeye fans! Joyce loved to travel and was always planning trips with her family. She enjoyed baking cakes, working puzzles, sewing surprises, building her Christmas village and loving her friends and family.
The family will have a private service at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly, Michigan. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 21 at 11 a.m., at St. Paul United Methodist Church: 165 E Square Lake Rd, Bloomfield Twp, MI 48302. Arrangements entrusted to Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors, Oxford.