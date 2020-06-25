JOYCE FAYE PAXTON, 72, of Elkview, went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at CAMC Memorial after a short illness.
She was the daughter of the late Willard Fletcher Burdette Sr. and Marjorie LouJean Dobbins Burdette Conaway, and step daughter of the late Paul Conaway. She was also preceded in death by brother, Willard Burdette Jr.
Joyce was a member of Sand Run Gospel Tabernacle. She was also a retired employee of the Offices of Judges.
She is survived by husband, Roger D. Paxton; sons, David Michael Deusenberry and his wife Karen and their daughter Samara, Scott Deusenberry and his wife Crystal and their daughter Kayla Randolph and her husband Gabriel; step daughter, Tina Mccann and her husband Mike; step son, Roger Paxton II; brother, Keith Burdette and his wife Teresa; four step grandchildren; three step great-grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
A graveside service will be 11 a.m. Friday, June 26, at Elk Hills Memorial Park, with Pastor Doug Paxton officiating.
Matics Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.