JOYCE J. GREEN, 64, of Ripley passed away Friday, December 10, 2021 at CAMC Memorial Hospital following an short illness.
She was born January 18, 1957 in Ripley a daughter of the late Marlin Thomas and Janet Balis Lupardus. Joyce was an Army veteran who served her country for several years. Following her military service, she took a job with the Jackson County Sheriff's Department where she served as a chief deputy of home confinement for 30 plus years before she retired. Joyce had a deep love for her family and always made sure they were well taken care of. Some of her favorite hobbies included crafting gardening and sewing.
Joyce is survived by her husband of 33 years, Fred Green; children Joe Green of Red House, Shawn Green of Charleston, Kimberly Nader of Charleston, Mary Thomas of Point Pleasant, and Terrie McDougal of Ripley; grandchildren Ania McDougal, Ethan McDougal, Madison Jarrell, Allissady Nader, Joseph Green and Shelby Green. She is also survived by a brother, Lloyd Lupardus of Ripley and sister Norma Boyce of Parkersburg.
In addition to her parents Joyce was preceded in death by a her grandmother, Mary Phoebe Lupardus; brother David Lupardus and a sister, Patricia Lupardus.
A funeral service to celebrate Joyce's life will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 15, at Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley. Visitation will be held from 12 p.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow in the Plainview Cemetery, Kenna. Online memories and condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.waybrightfuneralhome.com