Joyce Kathleen Torman

Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $5.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


Joyce Kathleen Torman
SYSTEM

JOYCE KATHLEEN TORMAN, 81, of Hurricane went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Hubbard Hospice House, West, South Charleston after a long illness.

She was born in Miami, FL, and raised in Jacksonville, FL. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lembro Burl and Buna Barbara Goins Brown; husband, Calvin Torman; granddaughter, Rachel Williams; great grandson, Zachery Rice; brothers, Wayne, Bobby and Jack Brown.

She was a born again Christian and attended Trace Fork Missionary Baptist Church. Joyce was retired from Kroger in St. Albans with 26 years of service.

Surviving are her son, Howard Williams of Ivy Dale, WV; Wanda (John) Thacker of Hurricane, Arla Torman of Pilot Mountain, NC, Rose Rice of Culloden and Sherry Hedrick of Winfield; brothers, Autry B. Brown and James Ebanks both of Jacksonville, FL. Also surviving are 7 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.

There will be a graveside service held at a later date in the family cemetery with the Rev. Keith Torman officiating.

You may visit Joyce's tribute page at bartlettnicholsfuneralhome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.

Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans is honored to serve the Torman family.

Local Spotlight

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Funerals Today

Funerals Today, Tuesday, May 19, 2020

Beckwith, Linda - 1:30 p.m., Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.

Eckenrode, Betty - 1 p.m., Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.

Green, Lonnie A., Jr. - 2 p.m., Big Run Cemetery, Diana.

Richards, Bobbie - 1 p.m., Ward Cemetery, Ward.

Wilson, Deborah - Noon, Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston.

Wiseman, Ruby - 1 p.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.