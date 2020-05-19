JOYCE KATHLEEN TORMAN, 81, of Hurricane went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Hubbard Hospice House, West, South Charleston after a long illness.
She was born in Miami, FL, and raised in Jacksonville, FL. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lembro Burl and Buna Barbara Goins Brown; husband, Calvin Torman; granddaughter, Rachel Williams; great grandson, Zachery Rice; brothers, Wayne, Bobby and Jack Brown.
She was a born again Christian and attended Trace Fork Missionary Baptist Church. Joyce was retired from Kroger in St. Albans with 26 years of service.
Surviving are her son, Howard Williams of Ivy Dale, WV; Wanda (John) Thacker of Hurricane, Arla Torman of Pilot Mountain, NC, Rose Rice of Culloden and Sherry Hedrick of Winfield; brothers, Autry B. Brown and James Ebanks both of Jacksonville, FL. Also surviving are 7 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.
There will be a graveside service held at a later date in the family cemetery with the Rev. Keith Torman officiating.
You may visit Joyce's tribute page at bartlettnicholsfuneralhome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
