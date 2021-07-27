JOYCE KAY (RAYNES) SNYDER, 71, of Nitro passed away July 23, 2021 in Hubbard Hospice House West after an illness.
Joyce was born May 1, 1950 in Charleston to the late Lester G. Raynes and Pearl L. Hall Raynes. In addition to her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by a brother, Roger L. Raynes.
Joyce was a lifelong resident of Kanawha County, and was a certified Hospice and Caregiver.
Left to cherish her memory are loving daughters, Lura Snyder of Nitro, and Tirra Byrd of St. ALbans; sisters, Jackie Summers (Lealon) of Nitro, Judy Lett (Buddy) of Palm Bay, Florida, Penny Fortner of Marmet; brother, Mickey Raynes (Kathy) of Nitro; grandchildren, Mercedes, and Robert both of St. Albans; and her lifelong best friend, Linda Cline of Jacksonville, Florida.
Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Friday, July 30, at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, 5233 Rocky Fork Road, Cross Lanes, WV 25313 with her Nephew, Timmy Summers, officiating. Burial will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
A gathering of family and friends will begin at 10 a.m. Friday at the graveside.
Condolences can be sent by visiting www.tylermountainfuneralhome.com.