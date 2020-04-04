JOYCE L. BAILEY, 87, of Dunbar, formerly of Alum Creek, went home Friday, April 3, 2020. A private service will be held Monday, April 6, at Lively Cemetery, Sod. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, W.Va., is caring for the family.
