JOYCE L. TERRY ROBINSON, 95, of St. Albans went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 29, 2021 at her home with her family by her side.
She was born at Scary, WV to the late Samuel and Della Webster Terry. She was also preceded in death by her loving husband, Elmer Robinson; son, Dorsey Robinson; grandson, Brady Franklin Robinson; sisters, Ruth Hayes and Hope Richardson; brothers, Granville, Clifton, Arthur and Curtis Terry.
She was a homemaker and a member of Robinson United Methodist Church, St. Albans.
Surviving are her son, Ronnie Robinson; grandchildren, Lawrence Robinson, Cathi Ryderand, Amy Johnson and Jackie Robinson; great grandchildren, Rowan, Thomas and Tyler Robinson, Austin and Savannah Ryder; and three great great grandchildren; nephews, Curtis Terry, Jr., Wells McFarland Richardson and Gary Terry; nieces, Helen Thompson and Sandra Hines.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on September 3, 2021 at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans with Pastor Steve Inman and Pastor Claudia Fizer officiating. Entombment will be in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral service.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Joyce's caregivers Shelia, Sue, Connie and Wendy for all there loving care, you were her Angels.