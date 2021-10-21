Joyce Layne Spencer Oct 21, 2021 33 min ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. SYSTEM Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JOYCE LAYNE SPENCER, 82, of Dunbar ascended to her heavenly home on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at Hospice House at CAMC, with her family by her side.She was born on May 3, 1939 in Switchback, WV. She attended Garnet High School and graduated from Dunbar High School in 1957.Joyce's life will be celebrated at 12 p.m., on Friday, October 22 at Kingdom Life Fellowship Church, Nitro.Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at Kingdom Life Fellowship Church, Nitro.Masks will be required and all COVID-19 protocols will be followed.Arrangements are in care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.www.kellerfuneralhome.net Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Joyce Layne Spencer Dunbar High School Kingdom Life Fellowship Church School Nitro Mask Garnet High School Friend Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank Owen Michael Higginbotham Robert (Rob) Allan Means Blank Sarah Elizabeth Frame Blank Betty Jane Jackson Shelton Jack L. Humphreys Everette R. “Buddy" Randolph Blank Constance L. “Connie” Rhule James Alen Johnson Marcella "Marcie" Snyder Orndorff Casey Elizabeth Doyle Morris Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: October 21, 2021 Daily Mail WV Roots of The Herald-Dispatch go back to city’s early years Newspapers and democracy: From the penny press to news deserts Chilton's 'sustained outrage' took no prisoners in fight for social justice Brian J. Allfrey: Why we need newspapers more than ever The Gazette and Daily Mail: A history of two capital city newspapers