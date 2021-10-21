Thank you for Reading.

Joyce Layne Spencer
JOYCE LAYNE SPENCER, 82, of Dunbar ascended to her heavenly home on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at Hospice House at CAMC, with her family by her side.

She was born on May 3, 1939 in Switchback, WV. She attended Garnet High School and graduated from Dunbar High School in 1957.

Joyce's life will be celebrated at 12 p.m., on Friday, October 22 at Kingdom Life Fellowship Church, Nitro.

Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at Kingdom Life Fellowship Church, Nitro.

Masks will be required and all COVID-19 protocols will be followed.

Arrangements are in care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

www.kellerfuneralhome.net

