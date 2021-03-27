JOYCE MARIE WHITE ADKINS, 69, of West Hamlin. Passed away: March 24, 2021. Funeral service will be 12 p.m., Monday, March 29, 2021 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV. Interment will follow at Thompson Cemetery, West Hamlin, WV. Visitation will will be an hour before service, Monday, March 29, 2021 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
Tags
Recommended for you
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.