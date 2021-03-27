Thank you for Reading.

JOYCE MARIE WHITE ADKINS, 69, of West Hamlin. Passed away: March 24, 2021. Funeral service will be 12 p.m., Monday, March 29, 2021 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV. Interment will follow at Thompson Cemetery, West Hamlin, WV. Visitation will will be an hour before service, Monday, March 29, 2021 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV.

Tags

Recommended for you