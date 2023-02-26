JOYCE MARIE BATTLO, 76, of Myrtle Beach, SC, and formerly of Elkview, WV, took her last breath on earth and entered the splendor of heaven on February 16, 2023, with her twin sister by her side at the Oak Hills Terrace Memory Care Facility in Tyler, Texas.
She was the daughter of the late Harvey and Mary York of Princeton, WV, and the fraternal twin of Joan Shipman who lovingly cared for her during the last four and a half years of her life. Joyce was also preceded in death by her fun-loving brother, Bud York, who was her hero, protector, and friend.
Joyce retired from Charleston Area Medical Center and later moved to Myrtle Beach, SC. She loved the Lord who saved her and lived a life exemplified by patience, kindness, and service to others. She was the hands and feet of her late husband, Larry, whose physical limitations prevented him from caring for himself later in life. Her only child, Kim, was the center of her universe, and when God called Kim home in 1988, Joyce opened her heart and home, treating her nieces and nephews as her own children and giving 11 great nieces and nephews a "Grandma Joyce."
A service of remembrance will be held for Joyce at 12 p.m., on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at the Hafer Funeral Home with Pastor Lee Swor of the Mount Pleasant Baptist Church officiating. Visitation will be from 11 - 12 p.m., Thursday, March 2, at the funeral home prior to the service. Burial will be in Elk Hills Memorial Park in Big Chimney where Joyce will be laid to rest beside her daughter, Kim, and her husband, Larry, who preceded her in death.
Joyce is survived by her twin sister, Joan Shipman and her brother-in-laws, Bill Shipman and Frankie Battlo, and her sister-in-laws, Carol York and Ella Battlo, as well as two nieces and three nephews: Steve York, Debbie Fairall, Chris Battlo, Randy Shipman, and Stephania Rasmussen.
In lieu of flowers, those who wish to honor Joyce's memory may make a gift in her name to Elk Valley Christian School, 58 Mount Pleasant Drive, Elkview, WV 25071.