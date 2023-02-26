Thank you for Reading.

JOYCE MARIE BATTLO, 76, of Myrtle Beach, SC, and formerly of Elkview, WV, took her last breath on earth and entered the splendor of heaven on February 16, 2023, with her twin sister by her side at the Oak Hills Terrace Memory Care Facility in Tyler, Texas.

She was the daughter of the late Harvey and Mary York of Princeton, WV, and the fraternal twin of Joan Shipman who lovingly cared for her during the last four and a half years of her life. Joyce was also preceded in death by her fun-loving brother, Bud York, who was her hero, protector, and friend.

