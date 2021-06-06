Thank you for Reading.

JOYCE MARIE (MIGHT) McDANIEL GLEASON, 73, of Clifton, WV, passed away Friday, June 4, 2021, at Holzer Medical Center, Gallipolis, OH, following a brief illness. Service will be 1 p.m., Tuesday, June 8, at Foglesong Funeral Home, Mason, WV. Burial will follow in Gravel Hill Cemetery, Cheshire, OH. Friends may visit with the family from 11 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home. Arrangements have been provided by Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason, WV.

