JOYCE MARIE PERRY HALL, 81, of Jeffery, WV passed away Tuesday, March 30, 2021. Service will be 11 a.m. Friday, April 2, 2021 at Handley Funeral Home in Danville with visitation one hour prior. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, CDC guidelines will be observed, with mask and social distancing encouraged.

