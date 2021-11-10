JOYCE VIRGINIA KNADLER, 92, of Cross Lanes, passed peacefully to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on November 7, 2021 at Bellaire of Devonshire, in Scott Depot, after a long illness.
She was a devout Christian and attended Cross Lanes Bible Church for over 40 years. Sunday dinner and seafood feasts were the amazing meals that she and her husband would prepare tirelessly and expect promptness to the table! Her homemade fruit pies will be especially missed by her son-in-law, Gary.
In earlier earlier years, Joyce worked for a local furniture company. She had a good eye for quality furniture.
She was a lifelong cat lover as well as an animal lover, taking care of any animal that showed up at her home.
Going to Nautilus in Cross Lanes was one of Joyce's favorite things to do. Exercising and visiting with friends well into her 80's, until she was physically unable to do so.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy B Knadler; father Jacob Myers; and mother, Virginia Dare Zepp Myers.
Joyce is survived by her son, Jeff Knadler (Lois); daughter, Karen Bishop (Gary); grandchildren, Valerie Covert (Jeff), Brent Bishop (Megan), Jessica Knadler (Kevin Thomas), and Drew Knadler (Tristian Fought); and seven great-grandchildren.
The family wishes to give thanks and appreciation to the employees and staff of Bellaire of Devonshire, as well as the HospiceCare staff, for their love and dedication.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., on Thursday, November 11, in Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar.
Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.